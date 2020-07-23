FLORENCE, S.C. — A rally to raise concerns about the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees and the needs of the school district has been scheduled for Saturday.
Organizer Christopher McCray said the Rallying for Our Students event will be a forum to raise the concerns of parents, guardians, county officials, and others.
"We all have questions and have not been given a forum to ask them, and have not been provided an avenue to raise our concerns as taxpayers who voted for the board to serve our needs, and the ever-growing needs of our school district," McCray said. "Our primary concern is not simply getting our children back to school, but keeping them safe, and providing all students with a high-quality public education. Many have not been heard, and want the opportunity to ask questions. There are many families not connected to the avenues of communication used by the district that make them aware of the proposed plans, constant changes, and strategies that are being formulated without their input, about their children."
McCray said the rally will feature a lineup of speakers including parents, professionals, activists, legislators, current and former board members and educators, and county representatives, and other community leaders.
McCray was among the organizers of a watch party during the last meeting of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees held in support of Florence One Schools Trustee Alexis Pipkins Sr.
The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of City Grill at 260 W. Palmetto St.
