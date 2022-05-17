Brigman named Williams Middle School principal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carrie Ann Brigman will be leading Williams Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year after receiving unanimous approval from the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees Thursday’s meeting.

Brigman has been interim principal at Williams since April.

Prior to her interim appointment at Williams, Brigman had been the assistant principal at North Vista Elementary since 2016. During her time at North Vista, Brigman’s responsibilities included overseeing Special Education programs, evaluating teachers, creating improvement plans, updating schedules and serving on the Primary Years Program (IB) Leadership Team. While at North Vista, Brigman was named the 2021-2022 Assistant Principal of the Year for Florence 1 Schools.

Brigman is no stranger to Williams, having served there as assistant principal from 2012 to 2016. During that time, her duties included handling seventh-grade discipline, overseeing textbooks, completing evaluations and documentation for the Southern Regional Education Board and AdvanceED.

Brigman said she is thrilled to serve as the principal at Williams next school year.

“I am excited to be returning to Williams Middle School to serve as principal,” Brigman said. “I look forward to continuing my partnership with our families, students, staff members and community to ensure that we create an environment that encourages student growth and success through opportunities that make them 21st century scholars.”

Brigman began her educational journey as a middle school math teacher after graduating from Francis Marion University with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education and a mathematics collateral. She received her master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Tennessee at Martin. Brigman also holds gifted and talented and read to succeed endorsements.

After going through an interview process with a panel of elementary, middle and high school administrators, teachers, school staff, parents, and a school board member, finalists for the Williams position took part in a community forum with stakeholders who were able to provide feedback at the end of the night.

Florence 1 Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Greg Hall said Brigman received the most support in all three steps of the selection process and is an excellent choice for Williams.

“I am excited about the selection of Mrs. Brigman as the next leader of Williams Middle School,” Hall said. “She has been an effective leader in the Williams community for many years. I believe that she has great leadership skills and a great heart for the Williams Middle School community.”