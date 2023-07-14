FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Thursday to hire Defender Services, Inc., a Columbia-based staffing company, to protect the district’s elementary schools.

The 2023-2024 school year budget, which was approved in June by the board, set aside $435,336 for armed security guards in elementary schools. According to Superintendent Richard O’Malley, Defender Services is employed by other school districts in the Columbia area and protects elementary schools there.

“Thank you to the board for making this a priority,” O’Malley said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is a big step moving forward to have all our schools to have an armed officer or guard.”

The school district is hiring 13 security guards, but they will not all be ready by the first day of school, according to O’Malley. About half of the schools will be covered on the first day, but the company said it would take around 60 days to get all 13 guards hired and ready, he said.

The guards will be dressed in a high-visibility vest that says “security” on it and a shirt with both Florence One Schools and Defenders Services logos.

O’Malley said the company hires former police officers, veterans and from other private security.

New hires go through State Law Enforcement Division training and get a license to carry their gun, according to Vice-Chair Trisha Caulder.

Defender Services is a staffing company that, in addition to security, also offers janitorial services, facility management, landscaping and more.

According to the company’s website, it employs around 3,000 people across 11 states.

Board Member E.J. McIver said he was concerned about security in the days between school starts and when all of the security guards will be hired.

O’Malley said that, while safety is always a concern, protocols like keeping doors locked are already in place to protect them in the absence of a security guard.

Board Member Bryan Chapman said the district should talk to state representatives about getting tax breaks on hired security. Texas does not tax school district’s contracts for private security, and he said South Carolina should do something similar.

If the state legislature is interested in not taxing something the district does, they should also look at not taxing teacher’s pay, said Board Member Barry Townsend.

Caulder agreed with Chapman but said that board members should do more research before going to state representatives so they can offer concrete suggestions based on what other states are doing.

Student Resource Officer Agreement

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to put student resource officers in each middle and high school.

A student resource officer is also placed at Brockington Elementary School through a state grant.

The wages paid to each officer is set by the Sheriff's Office, O’Malley said. Some are paid more because they are more experienced or have been employed longer.

In previous years, the City of Florence Police Department supplied two of the student resource officers, but this year’s contract was only given to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Other Business

During public comment, a number of people spoke in favor of Palmetto Youth Academy, the charter school that the Board of Trustees recently found in violation of its charter and applicable law. The school’s charter was not renewed.

Those who spoke said that the school was unique in its ability to turn around the lives of children who were not able to learn in a traditional public school setting. Speakers also said it was a safe place for children to be while parents and caretakers worked full-time.

The three-year review of all of the district’s policies to ensure they match the actual practice of the district and state and federal law came to a close with a unanimous vote approving the last round of changes.

The board discussed how attendance should be counted for homeless children. While the policy makes specific reference to many other situations, it does not directly mention homeless youth, said Townsend.

He suggested that someone at the district should talk to the state Board of Education about easing attendance requirements for homeless children and what the applicable laws around that situation are.