Edwards delivers NCAA predictions to Florence Lions
Edwards delivers NCAA predictions to Florence Lions

Gary Edwards

FMU Basketball Coach Gary Edwards  speaks to the Florence Lions. 

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fifteen-year-veteran FMU Basketball Coach Gary Edwards spoke to the Florence Lions Club on Wednesday about his team's performance, changes that make it easier for players to transfer within the NCAA and the differences between the different divisions in the NCAA.

Edwards' team, in a COVID-sensitive season, had 16 conference games on its schedule, played 14 games (two canceled by the opponents' COVID problems) and won three of them.

Not a great year for the team, Edwards said.

Kendall Wall, at the last minute, transferred to Alabama where his team could end up playing for the national title, Edwards said.

Had Wall been on the squad the team would likely have won more than three games, Edwards said.

New transfer rules in the NCAA make it easier for players to transfer between schools and use smaller colleges and universities as springboards to NCAA Division I schools.

Edwards wrapped up his talk with his picks for the NCAA Final Four.

