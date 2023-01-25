Edwards to perform at Florence's Colors of Cancer tonight

FLORENCE, S.C. — Diners who participate in the Colors of Cancer dinner Thursday will be entertained by the sultry voice of Jennifer Edwards, a veteran of the music business with appearances on the stage at the famed Apollo Theatre along with Diddy's Making the Band 3.

"My passion for singing started at an early age," Edwards said. "When I was a child I started singing in our family gospel group with my mother, grandmother and cousins. I sang in church and school choirs, talent shows, show cases, record label scout events ..."

"As a young adult I started taking vocal lessons from an opera singer from New York who coached in Marion. My last coach was celebrity vocal coach Robert Stevenson. He also coaches Justin Timberlake, Rhianna, Brandi Carlie, just to name a few," she said.

"I sing in an International Agency Band. We cover weddings, political parties and corporate parties," she said.

Edwards' favorite song is "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston.

"The heartfelt lyrics coupled with Whitney’s powerful yet angelic voice equates heaven to my ears. This song is by far my all-time favorite," she said.

Edwards said one song she will sing Thursday night will be Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" — among others.

The Rhode Island native grew up in North Carolina as a teen and wound up in Florence because of "love," she said.

"Florence is my husband's home, so, now it is mine as well," Edwards said.

Edwards has always been inspired by a wide range of genres including R&B, gospel, pop and country — all of which has become part of her repertoire.

From being on stage solo or with a band at intimate house concerts, weddings, international events or festivals, Edwards has shared her contagious positivity and love of music with audiences around the world.

Edwards' voice and music have been described as emotive and inspiring, touching the hearts of listeners everywhere and her energetic stage presence is contagious. She is a true creative who uses music to express herself and connect people from all walks of life.

"Besides motherhood, singing sparks an indescribable joy in me," Edwards said. "Singing and performing truly makes my soul happy."

Edwards works for the Department of Defense, works as a personal trainer and teaches group fitness classes.