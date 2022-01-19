Effingham man charged in Monday shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An Effingham man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that left one person wounded.

Mikel Roshell Johnson, 57, of 2405 Savannah Grove Road, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2400 block of Savannah Grove Road about 6 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting and arrived to find a person there with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday where he awaits a bond hearing, according to the release.