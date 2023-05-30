Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- An Effingham man has een arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder following an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies at about 1 a.m. Tuesday responded to 2525 Whippoorwill Road where they arrested Miken Roshell, 59, of 2405 Savannah Grove Road, according to a release from the agency. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a release from the agency, investigators said that following a verbal confrontation in a front yard became physical Johnson is alleged to have retreated into the residence where he retrieved a firearm and "shot multiple times into an occupied vehicle resulting in injuries to three of the occupants."

The three were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Johnson is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.