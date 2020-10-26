Effingham man charged with murder following O'Hara Drive card game

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — An Effingham man has been arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder.
The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that Jimmy McGregor Johnson, 48, had been arrested on Saturday and charged with the murder of Lee William Woodberry Jr. of Hemingway.
A conviction of murder carries the possibility of two penalties: death or 30 years to life in prison.
Johnson is accused of shooting Woodberry at a card game on O'Hara Drive when a verbal altercation turned physical.
Johnson is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.
