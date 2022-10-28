 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Effingham teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- An Effingham teen has been arrested and charged by Florence County Sheriff's deputies in the Thursday night shooting death of a 12-year-old.

Antony Juarez-Simon, 17, of 5911 Hector Road, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies Thursday responded at 8:40 p.m. to a reported shooting and, upon arrival, found the victim who was transported to a Florence area hospital where they later died of their injury.

Investigators arrested Juarez-Simon at the scene. Investigators said he acted with "reckless disregard for the safety of others when he shot the victim."

Juarez-Simon will have an initial appearance before a Florence County magistrate, who may set bond on the lesser charges, before he has a bond hearing before a circuit court judge on the involuntary manslaughter charge.

