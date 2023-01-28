Egg prices soaring affect local cafes heavily

FLORENCE — The rising price of eggs has hurt restaurants like LilJazZi’s Cafe and F.E Pop’s.

“It has been tragic,” said Andrena Mullins, owner of LilJazZi’s. “It’s been really bad for us since we use a lot of eggs. In about a week, we go through 600 or 700 eggs, so it has caused us to spend a lot more money.”

Last year, Mullins would spend about $3 on about 60 eggs. Now she is spending about $25.

“When I was getting them from Sam’s, I would spend about $24 on a case of eggs, and now I am spending about $66. So it has really been an issue for us,” Mullins said.

Last year, wing prices were high for the cafe, but it never sold a lot of meals with chicken wings. However, the cafe has many meals with eggs in them. And with those prices still on the rise, the future is not clear for the menu pricing.

“I haven’t raised prices for our customers,” Mullins said. “I have thought about it but I am just hoping the prices come back down. With the way the economy is, I would hate to increase prices. So I have been shorting the portions a little to help. However, if the prices for eggs don’t change by the time I create a new menu, I probably will be forced to raise them as well.”

LilJazZi’s opened two years ago. So far, facing a pandemic and unstable food prices has been a struggle, but the staff and the owner will keep fighting to keep it afloat as it is now.

Another cafe, F.E. Pop’s, has also been hit by rising egg costs.

“We did raise the price of our dishes with eggs in them by a dollar,” said Alissa Dahleren, a barista at F.E. Pop’s.

Dahleren has been with the company since April of 2022. The egg crisis is truly affecting the local businesses on a deeper level than most assume.

“Business-wise, it hasn’t affected us too much. We typically make enough money to sustain despite the prices of eggs going up. Tommy Bolger, the owner, pays for the eggs out of pocket so I’m sure it’s affected him pretty much as well,” Dahleren said .

LilJazZi’s is at 163 N. Dargan St. It can be reached by phone at 843-702-0000 or at liljazziscafeandsalads@gmail.com.

F.E. Pop’s is at the Five Points intersection at 1811 Cherokee Road. It can be reached at 843-472-9555.