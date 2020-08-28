Eggs Up Grill in Florence supports All 4 Autism

“He impressed me from the beginning, which is difficult to do," Patel said. “I have a sense that autism will not stop him from achieving his goals in life.”

Patel said he will need organizations like All 4 Autism to help him navigate the challenges he will face ahead of him and that is one reason Patel would like to raise funds for this worthy cause by hosting events at his restaurant.

Preston has become an ambassador for Eggs Up Grill.

Zucher said it is amazing and rare to find an employer like Patel and Eggs Up.

As a single mom with no family to lean on, Zucher said Eggs Up is her family.

“They have impacted my life in a way I can’t put into words,” Zucher said. “It brings me almost to tears. I’ve only been working for them for a couple of months. I don’t know where this journey will take me next.”

For now, Preston is heading back to school. He is in the fourth grade. Preston said he is ready for school. His favorite subject is science.

Zucher said she didn’t know organizations like All 4 Autism were out there to help. She said Brown is pointing her in the right direction for help, the right people to see.