Eggs Up Grill in Florence supports All 4 Autism

FLORENCE, S.C. — After meeting Preston Brown, a child on the autism spectrum whose mother works at his restaurant, Dean Patel decided to help the nonprofit organization All 4 Autism.
Patel owns the Eggs Up Grill in Florence.
"Dean invited me to the restaurant so that we could discuss a possible partnership, and to introduce me to Sarah and Preston,” said Jessica Brown, executive director of All 4 Autism. “After getting to know Preston, he (Patel) wanted to do something to recognize those with autism, and the value that they bring to our community.
"As the director of All 4 Autism, and the mother of a child with autism, it is incredibly moving to meet someone that truly appreciates a person's gifts, regardless of his or her deficits. So many in our ASD community are overlooked and undervalued because they do not fit the ‘typical’ mold. We hope that this partnership between Eggs Up and All 4 Autism will encourage inclusion and acceptance in the workplace for those with disabilities.
"It only takes one person to make an impact by providing an opportunity, and changing the course of someone's life.”
Brown said Preston is delightful.
Preston is the 10-year-old son of Sarah Zucher, single mother of four children. During the summer, Preston had the opportunity to shadow his mother while she worked at the restaurant.
“He came right up to me and introduced himself and told me that he was glad to meet me,” Brown said.
“At first Sarah, Preston's mother, would bring him to work, and he would sit at a booth and color and doodle,” Patel said. “Preston was getting bored and restless, so he started to shadow his mother and greet our customers. He puts a smile on everyone's face that you would be able to see once they took their masks off.”
“We put him in an ‘egg suit’ and let him be a mascot,” Zucher said. “Then he got his own apron and cap.”
Zucher said her son felt like he was a part of the team.
Preston said he enjoyed being at the restaurant with his mother greeting people and helping out.
“It has done wonders for him,” Zucher said. “He just blossomed.”
Zucher said her son was non-verbal until he was 7 years old. She said it has been difficult at times as a single parent coping with autism.
Preston greets people at the restaurant with a smile that is reflected in his eyes behind a mask.
Patel said he was impressed with Preston’s attention to detail when he accompanied his mother while she worked. Patel said when he first met Preston the young man came up to him and introduced himself in a “manner rarely seen in adults, let alone a child.”
“He impressed me from the beginning, which is difficult to do," Patel said. “I have a sense that autism will not stop him from achieving his goals in life.”
Patel said he will need organizations like All 4 Autism to help him navigate the challenges he will face ahead of him and that is one reason Patel would like to raise funds for this worthy cause by hosting events at his restaurant.
Preston has become an ambassador for Eggs Up Grill.
Zucher said it is amazing and rare to find an employer like Patel and Eggs Up.
As a single mom with no family to lean on, Zucher said Eggs Up is her family.
“They have impacted my life in a way I can’t put into words,” Zucher said. “It brings me almost to tears. I’ve only been working for them for a couple of months. I don’t know where this journey will take me next.”
For now, Preston is heading back to school. He is in the fourth grade. Preston said he is ready for school. His favorite subject is science.
Zucher said she didn’t know organizations like All 4 Autism were out there to help. She said Brown is pointing her in the right direction for help, the right people to see.
“We are so thankful to local businesses that have reached out to us and support our mission of improving the lives of those with autism,” Brown said. “Eggs Up Grill is helping to raise funds for our organization by giving patrons the option of adding a donation to their bill. These donations are used for our outreach and support programs. We are a true, grassroots organization, started by families of children with autism. We do not receive government funding, and we are not an affiliate of a larger organization, so our donations stay local.
"All of our services and programs are free and open to the public, so we depend on the support and generosity of our community and local businesses, like Eggs Up Grill."
Brown said she wants to encourage other restaurants to be autism friendly.
The mission of All 4 Autism is to “increase awareness, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families, throughout the Pee Dee Region,” Brown said.
Some facts about autism provided in the All 4 Autism brochure:
One in 54 children is diagnosed with ASD.
An estimated one-third of people with autism are nonverbal. Boys are 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.
The cost of lifelong care can be reduced by two-thirds with early diagnosis and intervention.
Nearly 85 percent of adults with autism have not had a job or received post graduate education after leaving high school.
Mothers of children with ASD earn 56 percent less than mothers of those with no health limitations, and 35 percent less than mothers of children with other disabilities.
On average, medical expenses for children with autism are six times more per year than for a typical child.
Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
All 4 Autism was started by two mothers of children with autism who recognized the need for a place to learn more about the disorder and to share their experiences. Brown said, “Over the years, the number of affected individuals continued to grow rapidly, but support and resources were still hard to find in our area.”
In February of 2016, Brown and Amy Pennington joined All 4 Autism as the first hired staff for the organization
On April 25, 2017, they celebrated the opening of the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee — the first and only one in the region. The center hosts various support programs, workshops and referral services, which are all free to the public.
Some of their events, which may be temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, are:
- Coffee & Friends, a monthly event that provides the opportunity for parents and caregivers to share information and gain support.
- Dinner & Friends group meets once a month in the evening, at various locations.
- CONNECT Group meets monthly for social activities, while making connections and forming friendships.
- Siblings Unite meets monthly and provides support and an outlet for sharing experiences of growing up with a sibling with ASD or other disability.
- Camp Saint John is an inclusive summer camp for kids with autism, and their typical peers. (Age 4-18)
- Pacing 4 Pieces is their annual 5K/Half Marathon and Piece Jam After Party which brings the community together to raise funds and increase awareness for autism.
- Music Therapy Social Group is led by Music Therapist, Robin Parker (All ages)
- ASD Resource Program is in partnership with FS1, students with ASD receive support and SMARTS training in middle and high schools in our district.
The Autism Resource Center provides free resources, support programs and referral services to local people involved with ASD.
