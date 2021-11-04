Eight Florence residents arrested on federal drug and firearms charges

“This office has been clear: those who sow violence in South Carolina communities will be prosecuted,” said acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart. “I want to especially thank the federal, state, and local agents who stepped into harm’s way to execute this operation. These types of cases target entire criminal organizations and help us keep communities safer.”

“The alleged actions detailed in these indictments are troubling and remind us how the combination of illegal narcotics and gun violence can cast a dark shadow over our communities,” said Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the Columbia Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office. “The FBI along with our local, state, and federal partners will continue to use aggressive approaches to identify, disrupt, and dismantle our most violent offenders and their criminal enterprises.”

“Law enforcement is never better than when we work in cooperation with other partners,” said Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. “This operation is a prime example of how we can improve our communities when we work together.”