Eight Florence residents arrested on federal drug and firearms charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people from Florence have been arrested and charged in federal court with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
The defendants and the charges:
- Demetrius Cornelius Thomas, 34, conspiracy to distribute and distribution of crack, and possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin.
- Delonta Nathaniel Brown, 35, conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Shakeam Marquise Backus, a/k/a “B.G.,” 26, conspiracy to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Marquaris Quachan Da-Whan White, a/k/a “KAP Savage,” 25, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Ty Quez Chamon Cooper, 26, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Jyqwon Antonio Woods, a/k/a “Cheese,” 33, conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
- Tyraze Tyrone-Lamonte Eaddy, 22, robbery affecting interstate commerce, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Joey Qurrieven York, Jr.., 22, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
Thomas, Brown, White, Cooper, Woods, and Eaddy face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, and Backus faces up to 40 years in federal prison.
In addition to the defendants arrested, another man has been charged in an indictment with drug trafficking offenses.
Levester Tyyon Woods, a/k/a “Main,” 36, of Florence, is charged with conspiracy to distribute crack and cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, and marijuana.
Woods faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
The charges follow early-morning arrests on Oct. 19 that were the result of a joint operation including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Twelfth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The multi-year operation has specifically targeted members and associates of several sets of a violent street gang in the region. According to the complaints filed against these defendants, the case involves members of a street gang who distributed drugs in the Florence area. The complaints also allege that the gang members often used firearms and violence to conduct their illegal activity and further their criminal enterprise. During the investigation, agents have seized crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and firearms.
“This office has been clear: those who sow violence in South Carolina communities will be prosecuted,” said acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart. “I want to especially thank the federal, state, and local agents who stepped into harm’s way to execute this operation. These types of cases target entire criminal organizations and help us keep communities safer.”
“The alleged actions detailed in these indictments are troubling and remind us how the combination of illegal narcotics and gun violence can cast a dark shadow over our communities,” said Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the Columbia Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office. “The FBI along with our local, state, and federal partners will continue to use aggressive approaches to identify, disrupt, and dismantle our most violent offenders and their criminal enterprises.”
“Law enforcement is never better than when we work in cooperation with other partners,” said Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. “This operation is a prime example of how we can improve our communities when we work together.”
“This is just the beginning of our endeavor to reduce the illegal drug trade and violent crime by actively identifying criminal gangs and their membership for prosecution,” said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. ”We pledge to continue in this diligent collaboration with our law enforcement colleagues to bring more illegal drug trade and violent crime offenders to justice, making our communities safe.”