Eight-year-old boy, father shot Saturday while driving Old River Road

PAMPLICO S.C. — Two people were shot, an 8-year old is in critical condition, a suspect is in custody and Florence County sheriff’s deputies remain on scene processing a double-wide mobile home full of ammunition.

The 8-year-old was in a car with his father, who was also hit, near the 3000 block of North Old River Road.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said one of his deputies picked up the child and rushed him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and, as of Saturday evening, was listed in critical condition.

In all, three vehicles were hit with gunfire, Joye said.

The shooter fired on traffic from the wood line, Joye said, but retreated to a double-wide mobile home when deputies responded. He was taken into custody by the agency’s SWAT team, Joye said.

Joye said the suspect, who is in custody, was well known to deputies.

While in custody, the suspect hadn’t been charged as of Saturday evening

“Working on warrants now,” Joye said.

Investigators are working with 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements to make sure the charges will allow the suspect to be held without bond.

