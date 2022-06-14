 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election Results

RaceVotesPercentage
Gov. Dem
Carlton Boyd 153 
Joe Cunningham 5291 
Mia S. McLeod 1395 
Calvin CJ Mack McMillan 110 
William H. Williams 121 
Gov. Republican
Henry McMaster 6625 
Harrison Mssselwhite 1215 
US House of Representatives District 7 Republican
Barbara Arthur 101 
Garrett Barton 159 
Russell Fry 223 
Mark McBride 9 
Spencer A. Morris 3 
Tom Rice 179 
Ken Richardson 14 
SC House of Representatives District 101 Democrat  
Roger K. Kirby  
Cezar McKnight  
William Terry Wallace  
SC House of representatives District 62 Democrat
Bryson Sparks Caldwell  
Robert Williams  
Florence County Council District One Democrat
Jason M. Springs  
Mattie Thomas  
Florence County Couuncil District 8 Republican 55% reporting
Frank J. Buddy Brand 620 
William Schofield 717 
Florence City Council District 1 Democrat 34% reporti9ng
Johnathan Briggs7 
James Big Man Kennedy3 
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell 4 
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson16 
Isaac Gin Wilson6 
Florence City Council District Two Democrat 36% reporting  
Kermit Moore 98 
Chipper Smith 195 
   
