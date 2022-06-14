|Race
|Votes
|Percentage
|Gov. Dem
|Carlton Boyd
|153
|Joe Cunningham
|5291
|Mia S. McLeod
|1395
|Calvin CJ Mack McMillan
|110
|William H. Williams
|121
|Gov. Republican
|Henry McMaster
|6625
|Harrison Mssselwhite
|1215
|US House of Representatives District 7 Republican
|Barbara Arthur
|101
|Garrett Barton
|159
|Russell Fry
|223
|Mark McBride
|9
|Spencer A. Morris
|3
|Tom Rice
|179
|Ken Richardson
|14
|SC House of Representatives District 101 Democrat
|Roger K. Kirby
|Cezar McKnight
|William Terry Wallace
|SC House of representatives District 62 Democrat
|Bryson Sparks Caldwell
|Robert Williams
|Florence County Council District One Democrat
|Jason M. Springs
|Mattie Thomas
|Florence County Couuncil District 8 Republican 55% reporting
|Frank J. Buddy Brand
|620
|William Schofield
|717
|Florence City Council District 1 Democrat 34% reporti9ng
|Johnathan Briggs
|7
|James Big Man Kennedy
|3
|Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell
|4
|Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson
|16
|Isaac Gin Wilson
|6
|Florence City Council District Two Democrat 36% reporting
|Kermit Moore
|98
|Chipper Smith
|195
Election Results
