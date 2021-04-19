Electric rates going down for Pee Dee, Marlboro Cooperative customers

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Some Pee Dee residents might be spending less on power bills this summer.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Electric Cooperative announced Monday that they are lowering their residential rates by 10% this summer.

The rate decrease is the largest in history for either of the cooperatives and the largest rate decrease for a South Carolina utility in several years. The decrease is the second recent decrease for the cooperatives. In the winter, the cooperatives decreased rates by 8%.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide you, our valued MEC and PDEC members, with a 10% energy rate decrease for the months it matters most,” President and CEO William Fleming said at the Marlboro co-op annual meeting. “We’re so grateful to the board of directors of both cooperatives for making this possible.

"This partnership between our two neighboring co-ops has resulted in the largest geographical territory of any commonly managed cooperatives in this state, and we are proud of what we’ve been able to achieve thus far, while looking forward to continued efficiencies and enhancements in the future.”

The two cooperatives entered into a partnership in September 2020 with the goal of goal of creating economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for its customers. Together the cooperatives serve parts of Florence (Pee Dee), Darlington (Pee Dee), Marion (Pee Dee), Dillon (both), Marlboro (Marlboro), Chesterfield (Pee Dee) and Lee (Pee Dee) counties.

