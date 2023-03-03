FLORENCE, S.C. — Elementary school students in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties will soon be learning about the unsung heroes of the American Revolution through a new book given to their schools’ libraries.

The South Carolina Society of the Sons of the Revolution and the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission partnered to give the schools “Forgotten Founders: Black Patriots, Women Soldiers, and Other Thinkers and Heroes Who Shaped Early America,” a picture book written by Mifflin Lowe.

“Part of the mission of Sons of the Revolution is to share the news of America’s founding and the American Revolution itself, so this fits in with our educational mission to provide books free to local schools,” said Jeffery Murrie, Sons of the Revolution president.

The book contains stories of people like Sybil Ludington, Paul Revere’s counterpart, and enslaved secret agent James Armistead Lafayette whose information brought about the end of the Revolutionary War.

The Accelerated Reader program in many schools already includes this book. Murrie said the Sons of the Revolution requested that a test be created and made available online through the program.

“Illiteracy is linked to many of the world’s greatest challenges, including crime, school dropout rates and drug use,” Lowe said in an announcement. “We hope that these books bring an increased interest in reading and learning, and with that, a greater chance for future success.”

Sons of the Revolution members handed the books out Thursday at the Florence County Museum, where school librarians could pick up the book, tour the museum and get a bite to eat.

The South Carolina Society of the Sons of the Revolution was established in Charleston in 1894 with the mission to promote knowledge and appreciation of American independence and to foster fellowship among members.

The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission works with the state’s counties in celebrating the state’s place in American Revolutionary War history during 1770 to 1783.