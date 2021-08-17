 Skip to main content
Eleven charged in connection with West Florence High School gang fight
Eleven charged in connection with West Florence High School gang fight

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Eleven juveniles have been arrested and charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation in connection with an Aug. 13 gang fight at West Florence High School.

Law enforcement became aware of the incident which took place after school hours.

“We appreciate the relationship that Florence 1 Schools has with our local law enforcement partners,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley. “As a district, we are doing everything in our power to alleviate these types of incidents in our schools. This behavior will not be tolerated at any of our schools. This isolated incident is not a reflection on the staff, students and community at West Florence. We believe that West Florence will continue to make tremendous progress in being a top-rated high school in South Carolina.”

All suspects have been released to the custody of parents.

