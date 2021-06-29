Elks gather to pick up roadside trash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Elk's Lodge No. 1020 June 12 headed out for the organization's quarterly trash pickup on their adopted highway -- Jody Road and Beltline Drive.
Elks, with the assistance of a Trinity Collegiate School student, picked up 18 bags of trash before they returned to the lodge for a donated breakfast of brisket and eggs.
Participants included Buni Johnson, Bubba Brunson, Nancy Gibson, Dave Mioduski, Dennis Jeffords, Logan Galloway of Trinity Collegiate who is the grandson of Lewis Kirven, Virginia Miller, Al Smith, Ed Bennett, Jimmy Harker, Bobby Hodges, Keith Carpenter and Steve Schulman.