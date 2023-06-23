FLORENCE, S.C. — Harold Ellerbee is living his dream and his father’s dream — or at least soon will be if his plans hold.

“It’s been a long time coming. It was a vision of my father while he was farming. It never came to fruition for him, but for me it has. We’re excited about that,” Ellerbee said Saturday (June 17) as he worked his last Saturday at the market.

Ellerbee, who has shared the City Center Farmers Market’s shed with anchor tenant Maypop Farms for the last six years, is moving out and onto his own with a new building planned at the intersection of Alligator Road and Walker Swinton Road with Forest Lake Greenhouses and Dollar General.

This will be the market vendor’s third location with each location a bit bigger and better.

“We’ve been with the City Center Farmers Market more than six years;, we’re starting our seventh year. We started on Evans Street and started with one little booth,” Ellerbee said.

“Every year the demand for fresh vegetables grew and my farm doubled in size every year. I went from 10-12 rows’ worth of vegetables to 12-15 acres’ worth of vegetables. It has grown exponentially over the last six and a half years,” Ellerbee said.

His initial plan is to open under a tent.

“We hope to be there starting July 1. We’re going to be doing Saturdays there until the building is completed and then we’re going six days a week,” Ellerbee said.

“A new adventure, a new community. Seems like everyone I talk to is excited about the new location as well. there’s nothing out there other than Dollar General and Forest Lake Greenhouses. We need a place where you can get fresh vegetables,” Ellerbee said. His farm is in Savannah Grove.

Once settled, Ellerbee said, he has plans to expand his offerings as he works with area farmers to get their goods out to the market — something he does on a small scale now with blueberries and blackberries.

“As far as vegetables are concerned they pretty much come from my farm,” Ellerbee said. “I have two farms under my umbrella that grow vegetables for me but they’re from Darlington and Timmonsville. It’s all locally grown produce.”

“I’ve had numerous farmers approach me after they found out I was still in this farmers market to try to find an avenue to get out their fresh vegetables as well,” he said. “I’m going to entertain only vegetables grown within 50-75 miles of our location. I hope to get to a place where we’re bringing in fresh South Carolina-grown vegetables year round.”

Ellerbee, as he talked with people in line at this stall, said he enjoys the selling of vegetables as much as much as the growing.

“I think people have just gotten to the point where they understand how important eating fresh vegetables is and with the onset of various types of illnesses and diseases they’re saying ‘let’s eat more vegetables and build a relationship with the person that’s growing the vegetables,’” Ellerbee said.

That personal relationship with the farmer is paying off for him as well.

“We have a loyal customer base, we have people who are driving 100 miles every Saturday just to buy fresh vegetables form us. We hope that continues in our new location,” Ellerbee said. “I know everybody in line on a first-name basis. I’ve watched their kids grow up every Saturday and they’ve watched my kids grow up.”

“You can get food anywhere, but when you get to know your farmer and the effort he puts into growing your produce,” Ellerbee said.

“Farming is hard work and sometimes I get tired and ask, why am I working this hard? But when I come out there and meet all the new customers and existing customers and they tell me thank you for being a farmer and providing fresh vegetables for me, that’s all the motivation I need,” Ellerbee said. “That pat on the back really inspires.”

Ellerbee’s move is exactly what the farmers market likes to see from its vendors.

“He’s been here, he has grown and right now he’s able to move on and that’s what this market is for, is for people to find a niche,” said Alice Caldwell, market attendant. “Some people just want to stay but Harold was ready to move on and to be at his own place. We’re very happy for him and sorry to see him go.”

Ellerbee’s space under the shelter won’t be empty for long, or at all for that matter.

Lyndsey Kowalczyk and Thomas Chapman of Grow Wild Acres will move in Saturday (June 24) with an array of vegetables and microgreens.

“It’s a combination of indoor farm and traditional outdoor, farm,” Kowalczyk said of their agriculture operation. “Our microgreens are grown indoors and everything else in a field outside.”

“We’re only a year old right now. We started last April so we’re still small right now but we’re hoping to get pretty big, big enough to support ourselves. Hopefully we’ll be able to fill his shoes,” she said of Ellerbee’s stall.

Their microgreens are grown in a greenhouse, their vegetables in a field.

The business offers egg plants, squash, lots of salad greens, baby kale, arugula all the cold weather greens and in the fall they’ll have all the cold weather vegetables, she said.

“Our farm is located on our family farm; we’re Macintoshes and we’ve been there since the 1720s or so,” Chapman said.

The couple met while working at a Charleston hydroponic lettuce producer.

“We decided we wanted to move back home and provide local produce to our community. We’re growing all natural, not organic, but trying to be as all natural and organic as possible,” Chapman said.