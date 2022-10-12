Ellis Parsons celebrates his 106th birthday

HARTSVILLE – Cars. Planes. Motorcycles. Horses. Ellis Parsons has driven or ridden them all in his lifetime. He grew up on a farm and pursued a career at Sonoco Products Company in Hartsville, spanning nearly 50 years.

Approximately 25 fellow church members at First Baptist Church in Hartsville arrived at Parsons’ home on Tuesday morning to wish him “Happy Birthday”. They came with balloons, cards, a cake, made by church member Annette Wint, and a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 11, 2022, as Ellis Parsons Day in Hartsville.

“Life’s longevity doesn’t really entitle us to anything, but when a life of longevity includes accomplishments, love and graciousness, like Ellis Parsons’ does, it’s worth celebrating!” Wint said.

“I’ve stayed busy all my life,” Parsons told church members and longtime friends who came to celebrate with him on his 106th birthday. “I don’t know. It seems like every time something happened somebody would call me. I’m not one of those stingy fellows with his time. I’d go help or do it whatever it was. That is one of the things that Sonoco did. In the later years they decided they need somebody that could travel to foreign countries and whatnot. I think I’ve been to every country in the world … I did it for a long time and enjoyed it.”

He admitted it could be lonely and not as much fun traveling alone.

One member asked him which is the best country in the world and his quick response was, “This one.”

Dr. Greg Boyd, pastor of First Baptist, read the proclamation which stated: “longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, creativity and experiences this individual brings to all.”

“Whereas, Ellis Parsons is a living example of a life service to which all should strive, as well as the epitome of faith, talent, resourcefulness and the definition of Gentleman who should be honored for his 106 years on earth. Now, Therefore, I Casey Hancock, mayor of the city of Hartsville, South Carolina, herby proclaim October 11, 2022 as Ellis Parson Day.”

Parsons was born in Candor, North Carolina, on Oct. 11, 1916. He grew up in a big family with nine children. Upon graduation from high school he relocated to Hartsville, where he lived the majority of his life. He was employed with Sonoco Products Co., for 46 years, helping develop the critical Plastics Department and earning several patents with his forward thinking.

He served in World War II, fighting in Germany.

He and his wife, Annie Cole, who was the “love of his life,” were married for 70 years. They had three sons, Ellis Jr., Bill and Eddie.

The proclamation further stated: Parsons is a man of faith. He served the First Baptist Church in many capacities, including chairman of the Board of Deacons. He is a former member of the board of Coker College (University) and the Lions Club.

Parsons joined the Hartsville Lions Club in 1949 and has been an active, dues-paying member for more than 70 years.

Through his “do-it-yourself mentality, renovating his home and restoring his beloved car, he serves as an example of hard work and resourcefulness,” stated the proclamation.

Parsons said he never applied for a job in his life. He said he was asked if he would like to come to work for Sonoco. Parsons said he told the fellow asking he hadn’t thought about it. He went home and discussed the idea with his father. He said his dad told him to go ahead and try it. If he didn’t like it, he could come back home.

Parsons said they liked farm boys at Sonoco because they could fix things.

As a manager at Sonoco, Parsons said people were always asking him if he thought they could do this or that. He told them they wouldn’t know unless they tried, and if they didn’t, someone else would.

“Life has been great for me, I can’t complain,” Parsons said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

Parsons said he had a busy life and good attitude, which he attributes to his longevity.

“I loved doing things,” he said. “I didn’t sit and twiddle my fingers.”

Parsons said he liked to help people.

Not as mobile as he once was, his son, Ellis Parsons Jr., said his father likes to listen to music now. He is especially fond of older music and orchestra music.

His son said people might not know that his father was a bit of a daredevil.

“He would stand up in the seat of a motorcycle,” his son said. “And he was never bashful.”

Parsons still has a sense of humor. He considers every day a blessing.

“I say my prayers at night,” Parsons said.

His wish for his birthday was continued good health.