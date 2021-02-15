 Skip to main content
Elmcroft of Florence hosts second COVID-19 vaccine clinic
CORONAVIRUS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many residents and associates at Elmcroft of Florence, a senior living community on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday during the second of three planned clinics.

“Elmcroft is grateful that our communities are some of the first to receive the vaccine,” said Janice Cosgrove-Flecknoe, the executive director. “We will continue to do our part to help end this global pandemic and get our communities back to normal.”

She said the vaccine is just one piece of the solution in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“Eclipse communities will continue to take our standard precautions until the U.C. public health officials let us know they are no longer necessary,” she said.”

Each Elmcroft community is hosting three vaccination clinics to help everyone get the required second dose of the vaccine and to offer flexibility to those who may miss a clinic date, she said.

“Here at Elmcroft of Florence, our vaccine clinics are for both residents and associates,” she said.

The first dose was given to Elmcroft of Florence residents on Jan. 18. A second clinic was held Monday, and a third will be on March 15. The clinics are hosted in conjunction with nationwide pharmacies CVS, and Walgreens and other reputable local pharmacies approved to administer the vaccine by state governments.

Cosgrove-Flecknoe said their vaccines were given in partnership with CVS.

“They have been wonderful,” she said.

She said all but a few residents participated in the first clinic. She said some new residents got their first dose on Monday and will receive their second on March 15. She said they have approximately 60 residents.

Rida Graham, originally from Charleston and a resident of Elmcroft, said she gets shots all the time, and this one was no different.

“We get the flu shot. Why not this?” Graham said. “I do feel a little safer now that I have had the second one.”

She said she wasn’t afraid to get the vaccine.

Ken Watford of Darlington and a resident of Elmcroft said he got his second dose on Monday. He got it in the left arm, same as the first one. Watford said he is in pretty good health and wasn’t apprehensive about getting the shot.

Virginia Neddham, a receptionist, was one of the associates who received her second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

She said it was fine and felt like getting a flu shot. She had no other side effects.

“I have underlying health concerns,” she said. “I got it for my protection and for my family. I am still going to wear the masks and follow guidelines.”

Neddham said, “We are privileged to get it because we work in the health industry. I feel a little safer now.”

Wayne Wood, a resident service director, jokingly said, “The second shot was remarkably like the first.”

He said it didn’t really hurt.

At this time, Elmcroft of Florence is not allowing visitors. Elmcroft of Florence is located at 3006 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.

