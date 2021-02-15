Elmcroft of Florence hosts second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cosgrove-Flecknoe said their vaccines were given in partnership with CVS.

“They have been wonderful,” she said.

She said all but a few residents participated in the first clinic. She said some new residents got their first dose on Monday and will receive their second on March 15. She said they have approximately 60 residents.

Rida Graham, originally from Charleston and a resident of Elmcroft, said she gets shots all the time, and this one was no different.

“We get the flu shot. Why not this?” Graham said. “I do feel a little safer now that I have had the second one.”

She said she wasn’t afraid to get the vaccine.

Ken Watford of Darlington and a resident of Elmcroft said he got his second dose on Monday. He got it in the left arm, same as the first one. Watford said he is in pretty good health and wasn’t apprehensive about getting the shot.

Virginia Neddham, a receptionist, was one of the associates who received her second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

She said it was fine and felt like getting a flu shot. She had no other side effects.