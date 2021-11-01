 Skip to main content
Elon Musk offers to fulfill David Beasley's request that billionaires do more to prevent hunger
Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Former SC Gov David Beasley, now Executive Director of the World Food Program speaks at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon on Sep. 9 in Florence.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The world's richest man has responded to World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley's call to fight hunger. 

A Darlington County native and former governor of South Carolina, Beasley was featured in a CNN article Saturday where he said the world's richest people should do more to fight hunger. He made a very similar call as the keynote speaker at the annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon in September. 

The headline of the article quoted Beasley as saying 2% or $6 billion of Space X founder and CEO and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $292 billion net worth could solve world hunger. 

A screenshot of the article was tweeted by Dr. Eli David, Ph.D. with a fact check that said the World Food Program raised $8.4 billion in 2020 – roughly 43% of this funding comes from the United States – and that these funds did not solve world hunger. 

Musk responded to David's tweet. 

"If WFP [World Food Program] can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B [$6 billion] will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," Musk tweeted. 

Beasley responded to Musk's tweet. He tweeted that the headline was inaccurate. He tweeted the money would not solve world hunger but will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread, conflicts and climate change. 

He also added Musk could help the organization bring hope, build stability and change the future. Beasley offered to be on the next plane to meet Musk and continue the conversation. 

Musk responded and asked Beasley to publish the organization's current and proposed spending online to show people where the money goes. He later requested this information be provided by open source accounting. 

Beasley responded by offering to show Musk in person. 

"We can meet anywhere – Earth or space – but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP's [World Food Program's] people, processes and yes, technology at work," Beasley tweeted. "I will bring the plan, and open books." 

Beasley also responded to David's comments about the funding of the World Food Program. 

"We've never said $6B would solve world hunger," Beasley said. "This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis." 

He added that the $8.4 billion raised by the World Food Program helps reach 115 million people with food assistance and that the $6 billion was needed in addition. 

"We need $6B plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impacts of COVID, conflict and climate shocks," Beasley tweeted. 

David added in a response to Musk's request for open source accounting that the United Nations and its related organizations, like the World Food Program, would never open source their accounting "because you would realize that ~80 percent of the budget is wasted on bureaucracy and incompetence." 

Musk also shared a link to a news article about United Nations officials forcing children as young as nine into sex in exchange for food and asked Beasley what happened in that situation. 

