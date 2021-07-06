 Skip to main content
Elsa forecast to bring rain to the Pee Dee
Elsa forecast to bring rain to the Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Wind, rain and rip currents are what Carolinians can expect as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move north through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

"Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Isolated tornadoes are also possible," according to a bulletin on the storm issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

"Wind gusts of 35-45 miles an hour are possible late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, mainly near the coast and offshore. Dangerous swells will result in a high rip current risk, especially at south-facing beaches Thursday," according to the briefing.

Conditions are forecast to improve starting Thursday evening.

The current forecast track for Elsa has it as a tropical depression on the South Carolina/Georgia border at 2 a.m. Thursday and over Raleigh, N.C., by 2 p.m. Thursday before breaking back out into the Atlantic along the Delmarva coast.

There is a 10-20 percent chance of tropical-storm force wins occurring across northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina with the greatest chance for the Pee Dee being Wednesday night.

Forecasters have increased the rain forecast for the Pee Dee with most of the Pee Dee now forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain. Peak wind gusts in the Pee Dee are forecast to be between 18-20 miles an hour.

