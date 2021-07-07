Elsa set to hit Pee Dee Wednesday night, Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Heavy rain, flash floods, wind and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are what is expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa blows over the Pee Dee starting Wednesday night through Thursday.
Elsa is forecast to weaken to a low end tropical storm by the time it reaches the Carolinas Thursday, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
A tropical storm warning has been posted for coastal Georgetown and Horry counties and coastal marine waters from Little River Inlet to South Santee River.
"Even if your area is not under any watches or warnings, you still may experience some impacts, including flooding rainfall, isolated tornadoes and gusty winds through Thursday evening," Mark Willis wrote in the Wednesday morning briefing on the storm.
There is a 10-30% chance of troipcal-storm-force winds in the Pee Dee with the greatest risk of the winds in the early hours Thursday.
Most areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain from the storm with the area around Society Hill in Darlington and Marlboro counties forecast to receive up to four inches of rain from the storm.
Peak sustained winds in the Pee Dee are forecast to be in the mid-30 miles an hour range with lower winds east and west of the Pee Dee.
"The winds are expected to be strongest late tonight through early Thursday afternoon for northeast South Carolina and Thursday morning and afternoon for southeast North Carolina," Willis wrote in the briefing. "Winds will be strongest in any heavier bands of showers that develop near the center and off shore."
The greatest threat of isolated tornadoes Wednesday will be south and east of a line from Aiken to Columbia to Florence and on Thursday east of an arch from Charleston through Florence and Durham, N.C.
"Remember to have multiple ways to receive a (weather) warning," Willis wrote in the briefing. "If you are under a tornado warning, take shelter immediately. Go to the lowest floor of a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."
In the wake of Elsa there will remain a significant chance of rain in the Pee Dee weather forecast through Tuesday with day time highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.