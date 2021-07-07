Elsa set to hit Pee Dee Wednesday night, Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Heavy rain, flash floods, wind and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are what is expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa blows over the Pee Dee starting Wednesday night through Thursday.

Elsa is forecast to weaken to a low end tropical storm by the time it reaches the Carolinas Thursday, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

A tropical storm warning has been posted for coastal Georgetown and Horry counties and coastal marine waters from Little River Inlet to South Santee River.

"Even if your area is not under any watches or warnings, you still may experience some impacts, including flooding rainfall, isolated tornadoes and gusty winds through Thursday evening," Mark Willis wrote in the Wednesday morning briefing on the storm.

There is a 10-30% chance of troipcal-storm-force winds in the Pee Dee with the greatest risk of the winds in the early hours Thursday.

Most areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain from the storm with the area around Society Hill in Darlington and Marlboro counties forecast to receive up to four inches of rain from the storm.