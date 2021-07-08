Elsa soaks Pee Dee on its way from the Gulf to the Atlantic

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday blew through the Pee Dee with wind and rain but not much else — though one Pee Dee stream is forecast to shoot up into flood stage by late Friday morning.

Street flooding in and around Florence came and went as the heavy rainfall slacked off throughout the late morning.

Black Creek at Quinby is forecast to rise into minor flood stage overnight Thursday into Friday before cresting at 12.88 feet, according to the National Weather Service's hydrological page for the creek.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ten communities in the coverage area of the Wilmington, N.C., National Weather Service office reported more than three inches of rain from Thursday's storm. One of those ten reported more than four inches.

Andrews reported 4.68 inches of rain from the storm, followed by two Hartsville stations with 3.79 inches and 3.59 inches each, Pawley's Island with 3.52 inches, Kingstree with 3.38 inches and Poston with 3.14 inches. The final three sites were in Horry, Robeson and Brunswick counties.

Closer in to Florence proper a reporting station at Landmark Woods reported 2.7 inches of rain, a reporting station on Magna Carta Road 2.71 inches and Florence Regional Airport 2.28 inches.

By 2 p.m. Elsa was over the Triad area of North Carolina, forecast to be in the greater New York City area by Friday morning and Canada by Saturday morning.