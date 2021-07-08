 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elsa soaks Pee Dee on its way from the Gulf to the Atlantic
0 Comments
top story

Elsa soaks Pee Dee on its way from the Gulf to the Atlantic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tropical Storm Elsa

Florence police Lance Corporal Ethan Bozeman uses his vehicle to keep drivers away from deep water as Tropical Storm Elsa passes over Florence. 

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday blew through the Pee Dee with wind and rain but not much else — though one Pee Dee stream is forecast to shoot up into flood stage by late Friday morning.

Street flooding in and around Florence came and went as the heavy rainfall slacked off throughout the late morning.

Black Creek at Quinby is forecast to rise into minor flood stage overnight Thursday into Friday before cresting at 12.88 feet, according to the National Weather Service's hydrological page for the creek.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Floodwater overtakes the 700 block of Palmetto street as Tropical Storm Elsa passes over Florence.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten communities in the coverage area of the Wilmington, N.C., National Weather Service office reported more than three inches of rain from Thursday's storm. One of those ten reported more than four inches.

Andrews reported 4.68 inches of rain from the storm, followed by two Hartsville stations with 3.79 inches and 3.59 inches each, Pawley's Island with 3.52 inches, Kingstree with 3.38 inches and Poston with 3.14 inches. The final three sites were in Horry, Robeson and Brunswick counties.

Closer in to Florence proper a reporting station at Landmark Woods reported 2.7 inches of rain, a reporting station on Magna Carta Road 2.71 inches and Florence Regional Airport 2.28 inches.

Rainfall Totals

By 2 p.m. Elsa was over the Triad area of North Carolina, forecast to be in the greater New York City area by Friday morning and Canada by Saturday morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert