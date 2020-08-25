Email: FBI leadership held up Hillary Clinton warrants

There is a follow-up email from another unknown person saying that another unknown person was going to relay the information to the counterintelligence division executive management team.

The next email was sent by Roger Coe at 9:52 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2015, to David Archery.

Coe is a retired FBI agent and a security consultant.

Archey was section chief of the global counterintelligence division of the FBI, according to a news announcement detailing a 2019 promotion to head of the Richmond field office.

Coe says that the only item from Randy (possibly FBI Counterintelligence Division Assistant Director Randall Coleman) is the desire for a defensive brief for the potential Clinton campaign about the money from an unknown country that should probably be done in the next week or so. He also says that the brief will not preclude ongoing investigations and that they need to be ready to tell "Bob" about the plan for the defensive brief by Monday or Tuesday.

The next email is in response to a forwarded version of the email from Coe. An unknown person directs two other unknown people to meet with him around 3:30 on Friday, March 6, 2015.