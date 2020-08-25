Email: FBI leadership held up Hillary Clinton warrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newly declassified emails allege that attempts to obtain a warrant to perform surveillance on the Hillary Clinton campaign were hindered by FBI leadership.
The email was among those released Sunday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to contrast the FBI's treatment of the Clinton campaign with that of its treatment of Donald Trump.
The chronology provided in the emails starts with a March 2 email from an unknown person sending information learned from the Wall Street Journal that Clinton was set to announce her campaign for president in April 2015.
Clinton formally announced her campaign on April 12, 2015.
The March 2 email details the need for the FBI to seek a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on the campaign related to an investigation into attempts from an unknown foreign government to influence politicians and political candidates that began in November 2014.
It also indicates that the FBI had previously filed an application for such a warrant and that the previous warrant application would need to be updated with current information.
A later email details that the FISA application was filed on Dec. 15, 2014, but did not get approved for release to the Department of Justice to obtain the warrants for several months.
There is a follow-up email from another unknown person saying that another unknown person was going to relay the information to the counterintelligence division executive management team.
The next email was sent by Roger Coe at 9:52 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2015, to David Archery.
Coe is a retired FBI agent and a security consultant.
Archey was section chief of the global counterintelligence division of the FBI, according to a news announcement detailing a 2019 promotion to head of the Richmond field office.
Coe says that the only item from Randy (possibly FBI Counterintelligence Division Assistant Director Randall Coleman) is the desire for a defensive brief for the potential Clinton campaign about the money from an unknown country that should probably be done in the next week or so. He also says that the brief will not preclude ongoing investigations and that they need to be ready to tell "Bob" about the plan for the defensive brief by Monday or Tuesday.
The next email is in response to a forwarded version of the email from Coe. An unknown person directs two other unknown people to meet with him around 3:30 on Friday, March 6, 2015.
Also, at 4:24 p.m. on March 6, 2015, an unknown person sends an email to another unknown person in New York about briefing Clinton regarding foreign money. That person says that they can provide the information to the New York office for that office to brief Clinton or someone in her office.
The following Monday, March 9, at 11:28 a.m., another unknown person sent an email regarding potentially giving Clinton or someone in her office a defensive brief. This person says the counterintelligence division wants them to have a meeting to discuss the pros and cons, legal aspects and criminal aspects of potential defensive brief.
No more emails or information regarding these two e-mails was provided in the Aug. 23 release.
The next chain of emails begins with an email from a special agent in charge of the foreign influence investigation to then FBI Director James Comey on April 14, 2015. The agent also carbon copied then Deputy Director Mark Giuliano.
This email indicates that Comey was to receive a brief on April 15 regarding an unknown foreign government.
The agent says that based on what they've ascertained it did not appear that Comey would be briefed on the foreign government or an unspecified investigation. He also details how they obtained the information, though most of this is blacked out in the emails released on Sunday.
The agent then questions Comey regarding the reasons the warrant had not been approved after four months despite clear legal jurisdiction to do so. He says he was told by the counterintelligence division that the hold on the application originated on the "seventh floor."
"Seventh floor" is a reference to the upper management of the FBI.
He then asks for the investigation to move forward or for understanding why the investigation wasn't moving forward.
This email was sent at 3:07 p.m. on April 14, 2015.
Comey responded at 1:15 p.m. on the same day, indicating there may be a time difference between the locations of the agent and Comey.
"Thanks [agent]," Comey responds. "Don't know anything about this but will get smarter. With respect to the most time-sensitive part: Do you know why this is not included in the briefing for tomorrow? I finished the read-ahead which includes a variety of stuff about [foreign government']s efforts in the U.S. but didn't see a mention of this. Why is that? Is the DI team coming tomorrow aware of the matter?"
There is no response from the agent provided.
However, at 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2015, the agent forwarded his email to Comey to Coleman.
Coleman forwarded the email and instructions for a response to Archey at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2015. In his instructions, he questions whether the information the agent provided to Comey about not being able to investigate was true or not.
Archey then sends the information to another unknown person to coordinate the counterintelligence division's response.
He indicates that a white paper — a concise report on a complex subject — prepared by an unknown person that should provide much details of the response.
This email chain ends with an email that has been completely blacked out except for instructions from an unknown person to another unknown person to speak to the first unknown person about the events in the email chain.
The most recent item, from the newly released material, is a report detailing a debrief of Clinton's personal lawyers on Oct. 15, 2015, by Archey and one or more unknown people.
