Emerging Leaders Summer Institute holds graduation

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce held its 6th annual graduation ceremony for the Emerging Leaders Summer Institute on Wednesday night at the chamber.

Nicole Echols, executive director of Harvest Hope Pee Dee, was the guest speaker.

“Participants in the program had an opportunity to meet and visit a number of local businesses, nonprofits and leaders from the city and county,” said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Sonyetta Cooper, of Cooper’s Coaching and Consulting LLC, said the Emerging Leaders Summer Institute was a great opportunity for her. She said she was finally in a place in her life that she could participate.

“I met some amazing people,” she said. “It was a great experience.”

Barbara Black, Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy, said it was a great experience for her to be a partner with all of the folks in the class and that she learned about businesses that they visited.

“You have been a blessing to me,” she told the class at graduation. “I have grown not only in personality but as a leader, especially in my community.”