Employers, job seekers mix at Ready to Return to Work job fair
FLORENCE, S.C. – Passports and luggage were traded for business cards and job applications Thursday at the Florence Regional Airport. 

More than 60 companies participated in the Ready to Return to Work job fair sponsored by SC Works and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at the airport. 

Maria Domingo of Latta was one of several hundred jobseekers to attend the fair. She said she wanted to get her face in front of potential employers in her field of electronic-mechanical technology. 

She said she was in school and working part-time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and government mandated shutdowns were implemented to slow the spread of the virus. Domingo added that she had since graduated from Northeastern Technical College and had been as yet unsuccessful with online applications. 

Sierra Graham of Mullins and Cadisha Davis of Florence also attended the fair Thursday morning. 

"I was already looking for another opportunity," Graham said. "I was actually working during the pandemic. I am just hunting for something a little different." 

Davis said she came to the see what employers were hiring and what positions they were looking to fill. 

Graham and Davis said they felt they could work in restaurants, retail settings or in childcare. 

Several employers represented at the fair said they were optimistic that they could find someone from the many applications that they were receiving at the fair. 

