Empty Stocking Fund gets $30,000 donation from Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation gave $30,000 to the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army on Tuesday as its 2020 Empty Stocking Fund donation.
The donation from the foundation started in 1997 with $20,000 and then in 2004 the foundation upped the donation to $30,000 but made $20,000 of that matching funds.
"We were trying to energize the smaller donors, so we didn't allow the inclusion of other foundation or corporate money in that," said Bradley Callicott, the foundation’s executive director, of trustee Gordon B. Baker's suggestion to make it matching.
"We're just excited by that,” said Capt. Tim Scott, who along with his wife, Maj. Melissa Scott, accepted the check from Callicott. “When people see there's a match, they're attracted.
"We've been really blessed," Scott said of the donation from the foundation as well as the community's response to the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.