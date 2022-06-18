EMT apprenticeship program gives FDTC students real world experience

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College is getting hands-on with training the next generation of emergency medical technicians while also filling an industry need for new, well trained and skilled EMTs.

Over the last couple of years the program has turned out a bit more than 100 EMTs, said Chris Hatfield, the industry health and safety coordinator at the technical college.

"The program is geared to apprentices where they get hired by an employer and then they come to us for the education and the cost is covered by the department of labor with apprenticeship money," Hatfield said. "Right now we're working on basic EMTs. Our plans for the future are to grow to include paramedics."

"Right now we're on par for an increase of about 250% from what we did five years ago. We're expecting about 40 (graduates) every year and we're expecting that to grow," Hatfield said. "We're trying to meet demand and as we grow we're going to get a lot closer."

The way the program is set up, applicants who apply for EMT jobs and get hired are sent by their new employer to the program, which handles the training they need to get certified. When they're not in class they work with their employer to learn skills specific to that agency's policies, paperwork and other such skills.

All the time this is going on they're being paid by their employer, Hatfield said.

"They already have a job and their job is to come to class," Hatfield said. "Those who come to our current classes, they all do have jobs."

"When we got the ambulance simulator and when we partnered to do the apprenticeship program, our expectation was we're going to do an accelerated class but we're also going to do a portion of their on boarding for their orientation," Hatfield said.

The simulator has four cameras on board that allow the students to film their exercises and then critique their work afterward. The classroom includes a three-panel projection situation simulator.

Both work to give students experience beyond the classroom long before they will work on real ambulances in public.

"As soon as they finish here, they do may be a day or two orientation and they go right into the workforce," Hatfield said.

The program is one that benefits both the trainee — who gets a job — and the employer — who gets a long-term employee.

"There is research out there that employees who complete an apprenticeship program tend to stay with their employers six years longer than employees who do not do registered program," said Lauren Holland, associated vice president of corporate workforce development at the college.

"In South Carolina we have the benefit of having an organization called Apprenticeship Carolina which is part of the technical college system and they work with colleges and employers," Holland said.

"It's Florence-Darlington Technical College's job to meet critical workforce needs, and the EMT Academy is a great option for individuals who are looking to enter the world of EMS," said FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford. "Our students are taught by professionals who have worked in the industry, and they will also obtain valuable, hands-on training in the classroom."

Hatfield, a paramedic by trade who remains an employee with Florence County EMS, said he saw the need and experienced problems himself when he looked for instructors.

"I have a passion working with our local partners," Hatfield said.

"Each class starts with about 16 (students)," Hatfield said. "This year we're expecting to finish out our 10th cohort."

"It's great to have support from partners like Apprenticeship Carolina and Florence-Darlington Tech who are experts when it comes to taking people with little or not skill in a particular area and facilitating the training and making them ready for an employer like Florence County EMS," said Ryon Watkins, Florence County EMS chief.

"We're about to take two of our employees in in the last couple of months and run them through the program," Watkins said.

Watkins said access to the apprenticeship program is one tool his agency is going to use moving forward to recruit new EMTs.

"This is one part, albeit a large part, to work on our current staffing issue," Watkins said. "We certainly use the apprentice program to onboard new employees but also continue to recruit people who are already certified EMTs and paramedics and get them on our roster."

In addition to adding paramedic certification to the program, Hatfield said he wants to get some motors and actuators for the ambulance simulator so students can get accustomed to working in a fast-moving vehicle working its way through traffic and around road hazards.

That might also mean the program will have to get a "bleep" button for the student training videos, he said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

