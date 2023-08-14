FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Ronald J. Jebaily Endowed Scholarship in honor of Florence attorney Ronald J. Jebaily has been established at Francis Marion University. This scholarship will provide opportunities for deserving students to pursue a degree from Francis Marion.

Jebaily, a native of New York, opened the Jebaily Law Firm in Florence following his graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1969. Throughout his career, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to provide exceptional service to his clients and given generously of his time and expertise to the community and region.

Throughout his career, he has received many honors including the Lifetime Service Award from the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Association in 2015 and the Ralph King Anderson, Jr. award from the Florence County Bar Association in 2018 in recognition of his contributions to the character and quality of the legal profession and the community. He has served on the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Association Board of Directors, founded and chaired the Judicial Affairs Committee, and was president of the Florence County Mental Health Association.

“Ron is an extraordinary attorney and a highly engaged member of the Florence community. He has also been a staunch supporter of Francis Marion University and our students,” said FMU President Fred Carter. “We are delighted to have this scholarship endowed in his honor. It will make an affordable education attainable for so many students over the coming years. His friendship and commitment to this university is invaluable.”

The Ronald J. Jebaily Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to a student seeking a degree in Pre-Law, Criminal Justice, or Political Science. The recipient must be a First Generation student from the Pee Dee region with financial need.