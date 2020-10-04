Engelhardt named FMU's distinguished professor for 2019-2020

FLORENCE, S.C. — Larry P. Engelhardt, a professor of physics, was named Francis Marion University’s J. Lorin Mason Distinguished Professor for the 2019-20 academic year Thursday at a special awards dinner.

The annual award, named in honor of a former chairman of the FMU Board of Trustees, is the highest honor bestowed upon an FMU faculty member. It also means that Engelhardt will be the FMU nominee for the South Carolina Governor’s Professor of the Year Award competition.

The Mason Distinguished Professor award is based upon a faculty member’s ongoing contributions to teaching, professional service and scholarly activities.

Engelhardt, the 45th recipient of the Mason award, said he was honored.

He told the assembled faculty that Francis Marion University, its faculty, staff, and students, have played a familial role over his time at FMU.

Engelhardt joined the FMU faculty in 2006. Aside from his skills as a professor and researcher, Engelhardt proved vital in the university’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. He was crucial in providing fellow faculty members with tools and tutorials in providing top-notch remote education.