Enrollment decline, other issues hitting Florence One Schools' wallet

O’Malley said the district should receive around $50.19 million from the state based on the formula. However, the district budgeted to receive over $38.7 million in revenues from the state, a difference of around $11 million from what the district should get versus what it expected to get. O’Malley said the district actually received around $38.26 million from the state based on its 135 day enrollment from the last school year, which is a difference of $523,000.

The district’s 45-day numbers from this school year were due the day after the board’s November meeting.

O’Malley said earlier in his presentation to the board that the district’s 45-day enrollment numbers are down by 118 students. He added that the district is budgeting to receive nearly $800,000 less from the state due to the lower enrollment numbers. O’Malley said that if the base student cost was funded to the full amount, the district would receive $49.85 million. However, the district is budgeting to receive $37.9 million.

The state funding issues are not the only funding issue Florence One Schools faces.