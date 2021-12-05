Enrollment decline, other issues hitting Florence One Schools' wallet

FLORENCE, S.C. – An enrollment decline of 118 students could cost Florence One Schools an additional $800,000 in state funds.
Richard O’Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, spoke about state funding at a recent meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees.
O’Malley began his presentation to the board by briefly explaining how South Carolina funds its schools.
The state of South Carolina uses a 1977 law, the Education Finance Act, to determine how it funds schools. In essence. the state multiplies three numbers together: the base student cost weighted for inflation, a weighted average of the number of students within the district and the district’s share of the state’s taxable property.
The weighted average includes the number of students enrolled and how many students are in various special needs or gifted and talented programs.
The state takes these enrollment numbers twice per school year to determine funding: once after 45 days of instruction and once after 135 days of instruction.
He then provided the board an overview of the effect of the South Carolina General Assembly’s failure to fund the full base student cost has on the district.
O’Malley said the district should receive around $50.19 million from the state based on the formula. However, the district budgeted to receive over $38.7 million in revenues from the state, a difference of around $11 million from what the district should get versus what it expected to get. O’Malley said the district actually received around $38.26 million from the state based on its 135 day enrollment from the last school year, which is a difference of $523,000.
The district’s 45-day numbers from this school year were due the day after the board’s November meeting.
O’Malley said earlier in his presentation to the board that the district’s 45-day enrollment numbers are down by 118 students. He added that the district is budgeting to receive nearly $800,000 less from the state due to the lower enrollment numbers. O’Malley said that if the base student cost was funded to the full amount, the district would receive $49.85 million. However, the district is budgeting to receive $37.9 million.
The state funding issues are not the only funding issue Florence One Schools faces.
The Post and Courier recently featured a story highlighting the impact of fee in lieu of taxes agreements between counties and companies have on school districts. Basically, the crux of the article is that when a county signs a fee agreement with a company, it sets the property millage rate for a certain time period, depriving a school district of the ability to raise its millage on the property and, ultimately, to receive more revenue from the company’s property without the school district having a say-so.
O’Malley also provided the board an update on the potential reacquisition of the former Wilson High School building on North Irby St. at the November meeting. He said that the board originally had 60 days to inspect the property for any issues that could arise when the district would demolish the building. O’Malley said that the district had been granted an extension until Jan. 15 to further examine the costs of the demolition and cleanup of the building.