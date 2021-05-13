Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit now open, Spectrum participating in program

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina residents struggling to afford to connect to the internet may be eligible to get a discount.
Charter Communications, parent company of local cable and internet provider Spectrum, announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be participating in the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program from the Federal Communications Commission.
“Charter has a long track record of increasing connectivity through expanding broadband access, adoption and affordability,” said Catherine Bohigian, executive vice president of government affairs for Charter. “Through our participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are further breaking down barriers to connectivity for American families, as part of our long-term commitment to advance access and improve broadband adoption.”
The benefit program offers $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets has income at our below 135% of the federal poverty level or participates in SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program, has children approved to receive free or reduced-price lunch in the last two years, has a member that has received a Pell Grant, experienced a substantial income loss since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household has a total income of less than $99,000 or $198,000 for joint filers, or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers existing low-income or COVID-19 programs.
The Federal Broadband Benefit is a component of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law by President Donald Trump last March.
Enrollment opened on May 12. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application. Charter is offering a variety of broadband options under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, and all Spectrum Internet plans available have no modem fees, data caps or contracts and include free self-installation. Interested consumers who are not currently Spectrum customers should visit spectrum.com/getqualified or call 1-855-662-9946. Current Spectrum customers can visit spectrum.net/broadbandbenefit to learn more.
Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.