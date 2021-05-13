Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit now open, Spectrum participating in program

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina residents struggling to afford to connect to the internet may be eligible to get a discount.

Charter Communications, parent company of local cable and internet provider Spectrum, announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be participating in the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program from the Federal Communications Commission.

“Charter has a long track record of increasing connectivity through expanding broadband access, adoption and affordability,” said Catherine Bohigian, executive vice president of government affairs for Charter. “Through our participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are further breaking down barriers to connectivity for American families, as part of our long-term commitment to advance access and improve broadband adoption.”

The benefit program offers $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.