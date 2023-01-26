Episcopal Bishop Woodliff-Stanley to worship at Hartsville's St. Bartholomew's Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Right Reverend Ruth Woodliff-Stanley, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, will visit and worship with St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Hartsville on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

The occasion will be her first Episcopal visit to Hartsville since the historic parish returned to the Diocese of South Carolina and The Episcopal Church at the end of October following a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling.

Bishop Woodliff-Stanley will lead the worship service along with the church’s interim priest-in-charge, the Rev. Michael Bye. Woodliff-Stanley expressed gratitude to the members and leadership who have begun a new season of ministry at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

“I rejoice alongside the Episcopalians in Hartsville that their beloved St. Bart’s is part of The Episcopal Church once again,” she said. “I am grateful to the faithful and loyal members who are dedicated to the life and ministry of this beautiful church. I look forward to being with them on Sunday, and to the opportunity to experience their warm and inclusive congregation and exceptional music ministry.”

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church was established in Hartsville in 1902, and in 1910, members began holding services at a church building at its current location next to Coker University at 103 Campus Drive.

In February 1987, a fire destroyed the original church, and the current structure was built the following year and consecrated by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina in March 1989.

In 2012, a schism within the diocese caused some churches to attempt to leave The Episcopal Church, including St. Bartholomew’s, and they later joined the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA).

However, in August 2022, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that St. Bartholomew’s and seven other churches that left did not have proper ownership based on state trust law and they must be returned to the Diocese of South Carolina and The Episcopal Church.

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church remains a welcoming and inclusive church and invites all to join in worship and service to God and the community. Services of worship are held each Sunday at 9:30 am. Learn more at www.stbartsepiscopal-hartsville.org.