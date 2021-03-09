ESL students tour Florence Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. − ESL students from Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela and Haiti turned out Tuesday morning under sunny skies for what really was a walk in the (veterans) park and a learning experience as well.

The group from Poynor Adult Education Center's English as a Second Language class walked through the Florence Veterans Park in a tour conducted by veterans Barry Wingard and Donnie Carter.

During the tour, students would listen to the guides and then to Claudia McClellan, the class' instructor, as she translated into Spanish.

"I think this is really important to know the reality we live in right now, the culture of the country," McClellan said. "This is the country we live in, and we need to respect that as well.

"I have students from all over the world, different languages as well, so we're trying to get all together and learn English together. We try to get them used to the culture here in the South as well, which is a little different.

"It's important for them and, at the same time, they practice their English, their colloquial English. They get to know more where they are living right now. They love it."