Etiquette class equips young,old

FLORENCE, S.C.— The National Council of Negro Women hosted an etiquette class Saturday to educate people on how to conduct themselves and the proper etiquette for eating when you are at an elegant dinner.

The National Council of Negro Women also honored men and women who served in the armed forces.

The etiquette workshop was held at the Hampton Inn. Heather Greenberg, an etiquette professional, spoke to a group of approximately 25. The group consisted young and old. The National Council placed an emphasis on educating the younger generation to equip them to be able to go anywhere and be able to acclimate.

Greenberg, owner of HG Events, said at the root of all etiquette is making sure you treat people as you would like to be treated. She said you should respect others at all times, make sure you don’t eat with your mouth open, and stressed the importance of punctuality.

Modestine Samuel, president of the National Council of Negro Women, said the luncheon was a success and what was learned at the luncheon will follow those- young and old for the rest of their lives.

“It is important that we prepare our young people to be able to go anywhere life may take them,” she said. “Once you are prepared, all you have to do is walk through the door and that is what we are trying to do for our young people.”