Eva Yeazell remembers Vietnamese boat people, Marcos dictatorship

FLORENCE, S.C. — A two-year tour in the Philippines brought Eva Yeazell into contact with the people fleeing the communist takeover of South Vietnam and the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.
Yeazell served in the Air Force from 1971 until 1978.
"I had finished two years of college, and I didn't know what I wanted to do. They offered some educational opportunities," she said. "I liked airplanes. That's one of the reasons I went in the Air Force. I thought I'm going to be an air traffic controller, and they had other plans."
Yeazell said she was sent to school to become a medic. She said she didn't know how to take a pulse.
Her basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, followed by medic training at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas.
Lackland is now part of Joint Base San Antonio along with Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston.
Yeazell said she was excited at the prospect of being ordered to an exotic destination, but she found herself back at Lackland.
"They sent me right back to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas," Yeazell said. "I couldn't get out of Texas."
Yeazell was ordered to the Philippines after two years at Lackland. She was assigned to work as the non-commissioned officer in charge of labor and delivery at a base hospital there.
"That was the time that Marcos was there, but also Vietnam fell at that time," she said.
Ferdinand Marcos served as the 10th president of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
South Vietnam fell to the communist North Vietnam in the spring of 1975. April 30 is remembered in the country as Reunification Day or Liberation Day. Among exiled Vietnamese, April is known as Black April.
Yeazell would get to see the effects of the Macros dictatorship and the fall of South Vietnam during her time in the Philippines.
"People from South Vietnam fled with what they could carry on their backs," she said. "I mean thousands."
It is estimated that around 800,000 people attempted to flee Vietnam between the communist takeover in 1975 and 1995. Around half are estimated to have died attempting to leave. Others settled in southeast Asia and in the United States.
'These people had wives, and some of them needed delivery," Yeazell continued.
The first arrivals of women had learned English as a second language. Later, poorer women who did not know any English began arriving.
"They didn't speak any English, and I didn't speak any Vietnamese," Yeazell said. "I learned two words in Vietnamese. One was for pain and the other was for push."
Yeazell lived off base during her time in the Philippines.
"You were not allowed to be outside of the base perimeter between midnight and 4 a.m.," Yeazell said. "The Philippine nationals could just shoot you. You were either hunkered down in your house or you were on base. There was a bit of martial law there."
Marcos was elected to a four-year term − as a former American colony, the Philippines retain a lot of governmental organization from the United States — in 1965 and reelected in 1969. Before his reelection, his administration began spending a lot of money on infrastructure, creating a lot of economic and social problems. Marcos attempted to deal with this by taking the rights of citizens away and eventually declared martial law in 1972.
Yeazell left the Philippines for the United States.
She said she initially thought she was going to be assigned to Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.
Patrick Air Force Base is on the state's Atlantic Coast near Cocoa Beach.
But she was assigned to Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert.
At Edwards, she witnessed the development of the space shuttle − she remembered watching the shuttle being transported on a Boeing 747 − and the B-2 stealth bomber.
Edwards is known as a test station for American military aircraft. It's also close to Area 51, the rumored site of other tests.
She said one of the people she worked with at Edwards was part of an Apollo Soyuz linking mission in 1975.
Yeazell left the Air Force in 1978. She currently serves in the Pee Dee Veterans Honor Guard as either a shooter or a bugler.
She added that the group can always use volunteers to help send off soldiers and veterans.
