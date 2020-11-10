Eva Yeazell remembers Vietnamese boat people, Marcos dictatorship

FLORENCE, S.C. — A two-year tour in the Philippines brought Eva Yeazell into contact with the people fleeing the communist takeover of South Vietnam and the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

Yeazell served in the Air Force from 1971 until 1978.

"I had finished two years of college, and I didn't know what I wanted to do. They offered some educational opportunities," she said. "I liked airplanes. That's one of the reasons I went in the Air Force. I thought I'm going to be an air traffic controller, and they had other plans."

Yeazell said she was sent to school to become a medic. She said she didn't know how to take a pulse.

Her basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, followed by medic training at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas.

Lackland is now part of Joint Base San Antonio along with Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston.

Yeazell said she was excited at the prospect of being ordered to an exotic destination, but she found herself back at Lackland.

"They sent me right back to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas," Yeazell said. "I couldn't get out of Texas."