Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of March at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Explore the World of Tea in SC: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. This two-part virtual program will include a video called The Charleston Tea Plantation: Exploring the World of Tea by Bigelow Tea Company and a virtual tour of Top Hat Special-Teas. For more information or to view the programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Gullah Art Virtual Presentation: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. Gullah artist Patricia Sabree will discuss her journey as an artist, her artwork, and aspects of Gullah culture and the West African culture that Gullah evolved from. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Women in History Month: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. Nicole Echols, Executive Director for Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee, will be interviewed for Women’s History Month. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Surf & Turf Spring Triathlon: Today to March 31 for the Francis Marion University Swim Club. Participants will have the whole of March to complete the virtual triathlon distances: 400 meter swim, 10 mile bike, 5k run/walk. Those without access to a pool have the option of an “athlete’s choice” to row, run/walk, or bike the swim distance. Registration is $65 for an individual or $125 for a relay team, and must be completed by Sunday. Proceeds will benefit the Swim Club. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com and search “Surf and Turf Triathlon.”
Faculty Music Recital: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday for Coker University. Voice faculty Dr. Christi McLain and Dr. Jerron Jorgensen, along with pianists HyunJung Im and Dr. Inhye Cho, will release a virtual recital featuring Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, and the world premiere of Evan Mack’s Ode to Parenthood. The recital will be free to view virtually via the Coker University Music page. For more information, contact Dr. Jorgensen at jjorgensen@coker.edu.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Holt Brothers BBQ, 2087 W. Evans St., Florence. You will be able to pick up, drive thru, or eat in. Tickets are $10. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse Ministries. For more information, email lighthouse@lighthouseflorence.org.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
String Quartet: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. A string quartet from the Florence Symphony will be performing. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thegrandoldpostoffice.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Hoppin’ Around Flo-Town: 10 a.m. Friday to Sunday in downtown Florence. Participants will locate “eggs” in various locations downtown using clues provided via QR code or social media. Scanning each egg’s unique QR code will enter participants for a chance to win prizes. One entry per family per location. Winners will be announced Monday.
March for Meals: 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Senior Citizens Association, 600 Senior War, Florence. Participants will walk to support and raise awareness for Meals on Wheels. For more information or to register, call 843-648-2139
A DFRNT Music Experience: Open Mic: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Healing Arts Exchange, 617 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Participants will share their deepest stories through their musical and poetic talents. Donations are encouraged.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Campbell Bridgeman will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Cut Flower Garden Planning: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Forest Lake Greenhouse, 3108 Alligator Road, Florence. Participants will learn the basics of planning a cut flower garden and make a small cut flower arrangement to keep. This workshop is 90 minutes and will be held in a well-ventilated space large enough for social distancing. Tickets are $45 and are available to purchase on Eventbrite.
Charcuterie Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hive, 330 N. Main St., Marion. Chef Stephen of McCarthy Designs & Customs will be detailing the culinary art of charcuterie. Registration is $50 per person; supplies, food, and designer boards are included. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call or text 843-957-5298.
Community Easter Eggstravaganza: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until all eggs are found) Saturday at Pride Park (630 South Sixth St.), Burry Park (131 Cargill Way), Byerly Park (701 West Washington St.), and Lawton Park (716 Prestwood Drive), Hartsville. Participants can visit one of the above-listed parks and hunt for one of the ten prize eggs at each location. Those who find an egg will be entered to win a prize pack. Food trucks will be parked at each location. For more information, visit visthartsville.com or call 843-917-0602.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Shooters band will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Free Covid Testing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the LITC Parking Lot at Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. This testing is free for members of the community.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Arts & Drafts: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Participants will choose their pottery and paint it any way they want. Registration is $10 and includes a beer ticket. For more information, call 843-374-6546.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
