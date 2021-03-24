Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Shooters band will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.

OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Free Covid Testing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the LITC Parking Lot at Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. This testing is free for members of the community.

Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.

Arts & Drafts: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Participants will choose their pottery and paint it any way they want. Registration is $10 and includes a beer ticket. For more information, call 843-374-6546.

To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.

To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.