'Everybody is stunned:' Florence woman gets COVID-19 three times

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jenny Hunt has gotten COVID-19 three times, and it has left Jenny Hunt's doctors puzzled.
"Everybody is stunned when I tell them I got it a third time," Hunt said. "I don't know why it keeps attacking me but it's no fun."
Adding to the oddness of the situation is that Hunt still lives with her unvaccinated sons who have never tested positive for the virus despite living in the same house.
Hunt said she had COVID-19 for the third time in early January.
She said she was taking antibiotics for a ruptured eardrum and felt this might have weakened her immune system for her third COVID-19 infection.
"That was probably the worst one," Hunt said. "It affected my breathing. The previous two times, I didn't have a problem breathing at all. But this time, my oxygen level got down into the 80s. I was on oxygen for several days."
Hunt said her doctors did another electrocardiogram, determining that her heart had been attacked again.
She said it was discouraging to learn her heart had taken another hit.
"I was just so weak and I hurt so bad all over," Hunt said. "I was out of quarantine Jan. 18. We're just about a month away and I'm still suffering a lot of fatigue. A lot of body aches still that my doctor says will go away in time."
The first time Hunt had COVID-19 was in February 2020, around one month before the first COVID-19 restrictions were implemented to slow the spread of the virus.
At that time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there was no need for masks for people who were not infected with the virus.
And then-candidate Joe Biden may have called Donald Trump's decision to shutdown travel from China xenophobic. Biden sent out a tweet in response to Trump's announcement that he was restricting travel from some African countries and from China due to the virus.
Hunt said she was returning from a business trip to Los Angeles when she began feeling sick.
"I was coughing the entire way back," Hunt said. "I remember saying I must have a tickle in my throat. I remember asking for water and saying I just have a tickle. The minute I stepped off the plane in Charlotte I felt like a truck hit me."
Hunt said she felt she was suffering from jetlag but gradually over the next few days, she felt worse and worse until she was taken to the hospital.
"At that time, nothing was being said about COVID," Hunt said. "I was admitted with double pneumonia and this mysterious heart thing where fluid had gathered around my heart."
Double pneumonia means that both lungs had been infected.
She said an electrocardiogram showed her heart was only operating at 25% and the doctors did a heart catherization to get her heart operating on a higher level.
Hunt said later she was prescribed medication for her heart problems.
"My mother-in-law came to visit me in the hospital because there were no restrictions then," Hunt said. "She's 77 years old. She never got it."
Hunt said she remembered a cardiologist telling her a virus must have attacked her heart.
A few months later, Hunt's doctor ordered an antibody test, which confirmed she had the virus.
A month after Hunt had COVID-19, the whole world virtually shut down to "slow the spread of the virus."
President Donald Trump said at a press conference he was asking people to stay home for two weeks.
The two weeks at home to slow the spread became months and eventually vaccines were made available late in 2020. At first the vaccines were sold as a way to return to normal.
In May, Fauci said once 70% of adults received a vaccine dose the chance of a surge was extraordinarily low.
Hunt said she was vaccinated around a year after her first COVID-19 infection, receiving the second dose in April 2021.
"July is when I got COVID-19 again," Hunt said. "That was a short visit [to the hospital]. I didn't have it quite as bad. This time I lost my sense of taste and smell."
Hunt said she was put into the hospital for precautionary reasons, received intravenous antibody therapy and was released a day after being admitted.
She said she was put into the hospital in early July a few days after she attended an Independence Day event with her family but said no one else tested positive or got sick.
Eventually, it was determined a booster shot was needed to supplement the protection provided by the vaccines.
Hunt said she did not receive a booster shot.
"Every time I get vaccinated, I suffer such great symptoms," Hunt said. "I get shingles, which is not fun. It's almost like when you make the decision to get a booster, it's almost like saying today is a great day to get shingles or a great day to get sick for a week."
The Centers for Disease Control says the vaccines are safe and effective.
Hunt said one issue for her was the shingles appeared on her face and last a month.
The delta variant came along in the fall of 2021 followed by the omicron variant in December and January.
'The more I think about it, every time a new variant comes out that's when I get it," Hunt said.
Hunt said she has to follow up with her cardiologist regularly and her heart problems are being treated with medication.
While she was in the hospital for the third time, she said, she received a phone call from a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control tracker. She added she did not receive a phone call either of the first two times she was in the hospital.
Hunt said she couldn't tell the tracker where she had been infected. She said she had not been in a large crowd and she maintains her distance from people who have tested positive.
She said one of the questions the tracker asked was her vaccination status. Hunt said the tracker asked for her vaccine lot number, which Hunt said she provided.
"I got my card out and gave them to her," Hunt said. "She was very curious about my situation and I haven't heard back from them."
Hunt said she was adopting a common-sense approach to keep from getting COVID-19 a fourth time. She said she was washing her hands often though not with hand sanitizer. Hunt added she was limiting her direct contact with people and keeping her distance.