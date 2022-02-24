'Everybody is stunned:' Woman gets COVID-19 three times

The delta variant came along in the fall of 2021 followed by the omicron variant in December and January.

'The more I think about it, every time a new variant comes out that's when I get it," Hunt said.

Hunt said she has to follow up with her cardiologist regularly and her heart problems are being treated with medication.

While she was in the hospital for the third time, she said, she received a phone call from a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control tracker. She added she did not receive a phone call either of the first two times she was in the hospital.

Hunt said she couldn't tell the tracker where she had been infected. She said she had not been in a large crowd and she maintains her distance from people who have tested positive.

She said one of the questions the tracker asked was her vaccination status. Hunt said the tracker asked for her vaccine lot number, which Hunt said she provided.

"I got my card out and gave them to her," Hunt said. "She was very curious about my situation and I haven't heard back from them."

Hunt said she was adopting a common-sense approach to keep from getting COVID-19 a fourth time. She said she was washing her hands often though not with hand sanitizer. Hunt added she was limiting her direct contact with people and keeping her distance.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.