Eviction and forbearance moratoriums on USDA loans extended
Eviction and forbearance moratoriums on USDA loans extended

Some of the 8.2 million homeowners estimated to be behind on payments will be getting some relief from the United States Department of Agriculture. 

The department announced Tuesday morning that it was extending eviction and foreclosure moratoriums on its single family housing direct and guaranteed loans through June 30. 

Justin Maxon, department under secretary for rural development, said the department recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus have triggered a housing affordability crisis. 

“That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding," Maxson said. “While today’s actions are an important step for them, we need to do more. The [Joe] Biden administration is working closely with Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan to take more robust and aggressive actions to bring additional relief to American families and individuals impacted by the pandemic.”

The American Rescue Plan is the official name of Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. It contains $1,400 payments to individuals, $350 billion in aid for local and state governments, $20 billion for a national vaccine program, extended unemployment benefits through September, funding for public health worker outreach and contact tracing, money to help those communities affected more strongly by the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns than other groups, emergency paid leave for 100 million Americans, tax credits for child care, aid to renters with unpaid rent and funds to safely reopen schools within 100 days. 

A recent Census Bureau survey showed that 8.2 million homeowners are currently behind on mortgage payments, and of that 8.2 million, 3 million homeowners behind on payments were African American or Hispanic. 

The extension does not apply in cases where the property has been documented vacant or abandoned. 

The moratorium is the department's latest step to alleviate the financial distress caused by the pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns. In January, the department temporarily suspended past-due debt collections, foreclosures, non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments. 

Visit rd.usda.gov/coronavirus for additional information on the department's rural development office's COVID-19 relief efforts and application deadline extensions. 

Homeowners and renters can also visit consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections, and key deadlines from the department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

