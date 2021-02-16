Eviction and forbearance moratoriums on USDA loans extended

Some of the 8.2 million homeowners estimated to be behind on payments will be getting some relief from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The department announced Tuesday morning that it was extending eviction and foreclosure moratoriums on its single family housing direct and guaranteed loans through June 30.

Justin Maxon, department under secretary for rural development, said the department recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus have triggered a housing affordability crisis.

“That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding," Maxson said. “While today’s actions are an important step for them, we need to do more. The [Joe] Biden administration is working closely with Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan to take more robust and aggressive actions to bring additional relief to American families and individuals impacted by the pandemic.”