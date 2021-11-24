Executive management class returns to FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s school of business is again offering its professional development course in executive management, and the deadline to apply is fast approaching.
FMU’s Certificate in Executive Management class will start in January and provide participants the chance to study skills and knowledge necessary to climb the corporate ladder. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.
“In business, it’s important to differentiate yourself from others, not just through job performance but by showing a desire to become a better manager and leader. The certificate in executive management provides participants the means to do just that,” said Hubert Setzler, associate professor of management at FMU.
Setzler, the Nellie Cooke Sparrow Professor of Business at Francis Marion University School of Business, said the course will offer ample opportunities for attendees to garner unique insights into how they can advance their careers.
The program focuses on five key components within business leadership — communication, creating organizational culture, leadership, analytics and strategic thinking.
The course will be provided in five installments throughout the spring, meeting once a month beginning January at the Carter Center for Health Sciences at 200 W. Evans St. in downtown Florence.
Upon completion of the course in May, attendees will receive a completion certificate and three hours of academic credit at Francis Marion University as a business elective. Tuition for the course is $800.
Enrollment for the certificate in executive management class is currently underway and registration should be completed by Dec. 1. For more information on the course, visit www.fmarion.edu/business/executive or call the FMU school of Business at 843-661-1419.