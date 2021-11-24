Executive management class returns to FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s school of business is again offering its professional development course in executive management, and the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

FMU’s Certificate in Executive Management class will start in January and provide participants the chance to study skills and knowledge necessary to climb the corporate ladder. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

“In business, it’s important to differentiate yourself from others, not just through job performance but by showing a desire to become a better manager and leader. The certificate in executive management provides participants the means to do just that,” said Hubert Setzler, associate professor of management at FMU.

Setzler, the Nellie Cooke Sparrow Professor of Business at Francis Marion University School of Business, said the course will offer ample opportunities for attendees to garner unique insights into how they can advance their careers.

The program focuses on five key components within business leadership — communication, creating organizational culture, leadership, analytics and strategic thinking.