'Exemplary teacher:' All Saints teacher selected as lower school teacher of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second time in four years, an All Saints Episcopal Day School teacher has been recognized by the South Carolina Independent School Association.
The school announced Friday morning that 4K teacher Monica Moeckel has been named the 2021 SCISA Lower School Teacher of the Year.
Moeckel said the school is the happiest place to teach each day.
“I love working at a school that has an environment where the level of support, dedication and commitment is unmatched by any other school where I have worked,” Moekel said. “The overall atmosphere of the school is contagious, and I am proud to teach and to be a parent at All Saints.”
Evan Powell, head of the school, said the award is an extraordinary honor and the school couldn’t be more proud of Moeckel.
“She is an exemplary teacher, and her classroom is a true example of what every early childhood classroom should embody,” Powell said. “Mrs. Moeckel is an outstanding representation of the excellent faculty we have at All Saints.”
“Mrs. Moeckel focuses on each child’s individual strengths, recognizes and supports their level of development and learning styles and truly appreciates the uniqueness of each child’s growth and development, ‘’ said Associate Head of School Ashley Stokes. “She creates learning experiences that instill the desire for students to learn, ask questions and discover the world around them.”
Moekel has taught for 20 years. She has taught 5K, first grade, second grade and third grade, and she has served as a literacy specialist.
“Teaching is not a career but a passion of mine,” Moeckel said. “I show up every day for my students because I want to be there. Even after 20 years, I am constantly learning, growing and re-evaluating what I do daily. When I reflect on what teaching means to me in this particular year, in a pandemic, the words ‘flexibility’ and ‘dedication’ come to mind.
“I speak for all teachers. We have been asked to go above and beyond. This year I have been asked to do many things out of my comfort zone. I have risen to the challenge. Teaching means being flexible and dedicated enough to create a nurturing space where children can blossom and flourish despite trying times. No matter what, the heart of this profession will always be the same, to teach and love the children.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in educational technology from Webster University. She is certified in early childhood education and has a reading specialist and reading recovery certification.
Moekel and her husband, Doug, have two children at All Saints.