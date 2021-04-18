'Exemplary teacher:' All Saints teacher selected as lower school teacher of the year

Moekel has taught for 20 years. She has taught 5K, first grade, second grade and third grade, and she has served as a literacy specialist.

“Teaching is not a career but a passion of mine,” Moeckel said. “I show up every day for my students because I want to be there. Even after 20 years, I am constantly learning, growing and re-evaluating what I do daily. When I reflect on what teaching means to me in this particular year, in a pandemic, the words ‘flexibility’ and ‘dedication’ come to mind.

“I speak for all teachers. We have been asked to go above and beyond. This year I have been asked to do many things out of my comfort zone. I have risen to the challenge. Teaching means being flexible and dedicated enough to create a nurturing space where children can blossom and flourish despite trying times. No matter what, the heart of this profession will always be the same, to teach and love the children.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in educational technology from Webster University. She is certified in early childhood education and has a reading specialist and reading recovery certification.

Moekel and her husband, Doug, have two children at All Saints.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.