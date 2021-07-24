Extension Agent Tony Melton battles liver disease, looks forward to his third act

“This is a blessing in itself. I know I am dying and can take advantage of the time I have left (including having some fun) while many folks — Just Up and Die. Remember, the God of the Mountain is the God of the Valley,” Melton wrote in that column.

Because of a genetic abnormality his liver is now producing toxins that are killing him, he said.

“But I’m maintaining now and I’m doing fairly well. They got me some treatments and I was trying to get a liver transplant but this disease is so weird and unusual that nobody knows anything about it,” Melton said.

Monthly chemotherapy is now part of his routine.

The doctor in this part of the country who knows much about this disease is in Winston-Salem, Melton said.

At this point he doesn’t yet know if he qualifies for a liver transplant.

“As long as I can keep going, I’m very optimistic; there is always hope in the Lord. There are always things that can be done,” Melton said. “I’m good now. In 30 minutes I can go from good to bad and then back to good.”

It was his calling