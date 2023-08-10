FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence 1 Schools enrollment has reached a historic high for the 2023-2024 school year. As of the second week of school, there are just over 16,300 students enrolled across the district.

In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, the district saw a decline in enrollment, however, the student count has bounced back and is even higher than pre-pandemic numbers. Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said that the increased enrollment is further proof that the district is providing a high-quality education and the citizens of Florence are placing their trust in public schools.

“Our community is seeing all of the amazing things that we are offering students, from the arts, to athletics, and work-based learning opportunities,” O’Malley said. “We have also made huge investments in academic opportunities, increased security and facility enhancements. Innovation is taking place in classrooms across the district in ways that we could never have imagined just a few years ago and our students are reaping the benefits.”

Delmae Elementary School remains the largest elementary school with 1,017 students. Southside is the largest middle school with 1,142 students and West Florence is the largest high school with 1,915 students enrolled. The freshman class at West Florence is the largest in school history with more than 600 students.

“West Florence is very proud of our recent increased enrollment,” said West Florence Principal Matt Dowdell. “Our staff has worked extremely hard to improve our academic and community focus. The increased enrollment is proof that our community believes in our school and is proud to have their children as part of it. Each of our students have a tremendous opportunity to grow their character, leadership skills, and problem solving ability while earning an education that will help them prosper in life. ”

O’Malley said that while the state of South Carolina is pushing for charter schools and other reforms of education, Florence 1 Schools is bucking the trend and seeing a huge return to the public school system.

“What these numbers are showing is that parents are no longer discounting the public schools in Florence,” O’Malley said. “Parents who have chosen private education for many years are now enrolling their students in our public schools because the private schools can’t compete with what we are able to offer.”

The recent reconfiguration of the district’s Montessori program has allowed for increased enrollment at Wallace-Gregg, Lester and Timrod. Last school year, those three schools had less than 300 students each. Now, there are 346 students at Wallace-Gregg, 395 students at Lester and 426 students at Timrod.

Brockington Elementary remains Florence 1’s smallest school at 322 students, up from last year’s 252 students.

Enrollment data also shows that the racial demographics of the district have remained relatively the same as last year, with 55 percent African American, 30 percent White, 8 percent two or more races, 6 percent Hispanic, 2 percent Asian and 2 percent other.