F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence One Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, more than a half-million dollars were spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food service program netted its first profit, $500,000, for the first time since 2015.

“No one could have predicted that our first year would be one like no other,” said Genie Caroselli, the regional vice president for Chartwells K12. “It’s credit to the teamwork and collaborative spirit of the district and its leadership that we have been able to feed so many students and elevate the dining program during this unique time; we look forward to even more success this coming year.”

Heading into the second year of the partnership, the culinary services department continues to identify opportunities for growth, invest in the team and participate in community activities while providing an innovative approach to school dining.