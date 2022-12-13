F1S meshes STEM initiative with art of giving

FLORENCE, S.C.— Normally when a principal pulls a student out of class, it is for an unfavorable outcome. But, for some students Monday, it was a pleasant surprise because they received assembled BMX bicycles for excelling academically and in their character.

As part of Florence 1 School STEM initiative, students from four schools in the automation robotics class and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) labs, assembled a BMX bike to explore the mechanics of building a bike.

This week, those classes will donate the assembled bikes to their peers and area community organizations.

Through Wednesday, almost 50 bikes will be presented to various Florence 1 Schools and various community organizations. Some were donated directly from students to students on Monday. The student-to-student donations continue Tuesday.

Wednesday, the remaining bikes will be donated to five community organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Chi Omega Chapter, The House of Hope, Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, My Brother’s Keeper and the Chi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

The four schools participating in the STEM-based project were North Vista Elementary School, Savannah Grove Elementary School and Sneed and Williams Middle Schools.

STEM Director Chris Rogers said the giveaway marked the end of the semester and taught students the most important lesson –the importance of giving.

“We had all of our students in the robotics class learn about the engineering of building bikes and the math behind it,” Rogers said. “They also learned about bike safety and everything that comes along with that.”

The most important lesson the students learned was to give their best, he said.

“They created the bikes and were able to give them away at their schools,” he said. “It’s so important to mesh STEM and giving. As the students were assembling the bicycles, we told them that their work was important because the bikes were going to people who would actually use them. It was a good way to show them that their best work can actually help people.”

Sneed Middle School Automation and Robotics teacher Jeremy Trussell said the students had the bikes since the beginning of the school year and knew they would assemble them and give them away at Christmas time.

“It took students 15 to 20 minutes per bike to get them assembled,” Trussell said. “The students learn the mechanics better by being hands on and giving the bikes away gives them a sense of pride because they get to give these bikes away to people who may or may not have what they have.”

Trussell said the engineering portion of the lab also was important to students.

“Engineering is a lot of what we do in automation robotics,” Trussell said. “Our curriculum led our students to first build the bikes. Afterwards, they incorporated mathematics by calculating speed, rotation and circumference and diameter. Our curriculum also included the study of leverage of force, center of gravity and balance."

Sneeds Middle School Principal Joni Bown said the students, who were selected, show exponential growth in academics and in social and emotional health.

“We decided that these five students were more than deserving for the BMX bikes,” Bown said. “It is very important also for my girls to understand that they too can be a part of the STEM initiative.

“We are so thankful to have the honor of receiving the bikes to give to worthy youth in our community. It is also wonderful to see young people bless others,” said Minister Marcus Simmons Founder and CEO of My Brother’s Keeper.

Students assembled the bikes based on the STEM BMX curriculum.