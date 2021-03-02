F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Florence 1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said that he is thankful for this opportunity for his teachers.

“Florence 1 teachers have gone the extra mile during a really difficult time so we are happy to be able to go the extra mile in providing this opportunity for them,” O’Malley said. “We have been working on a vaccination plan, just waiting for the green light for Phase 1B. We are so grateful to McLeod for making this happen for our teachers. Thanks to them, we will be the first district to have an opportunity for all of our teachers to be vaccinated, regardless of their age or other factors.”

McLeod Health CEO Donna Isgett said that McLeod is happy to continue to partner with Florence 1.