COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patrons of South Carolina restaurants must wear face masks beginning Aug. 3.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has made guidelines recommended by AccelerateSC mandatory for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people mandatory in a executive order that will go into effect on Monday. Those guidelines include operating at no more than 50% capacity, mandatory face masks and social distancing, a limit of eight customers per table except if all are from the same family, and the prohibition of standing in a bar area of a restaurant.
“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured, and they are targeted towards what we know works,” McMaster said in a media advisory. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s economy — which we cannot and will not do – as many continue to call for.”
Businesses, event organizers, and others responsible for events that may exceed the occupancy rules may receive clarification allowing the event to proceed if they can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
The executive order also allows mass gatherings like festivals, parades, and concerts, at facilities like theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, grandstands, amphitheaters, gymnasiums, concert halls, dance, halls, performing arts centers, parks, and racetracks but mandates that those businesses follow the appropriate AccelerateSC guidelines.
The governor also ordered that face masks must be worn in all state government buildings according to guidelines and procedures developed by the South Carolina Department of Administration, effective next Wednesday.
Additionally, the governor continued his call for all South Carolinians to wear face masks when appropriate, and he encouraged local governments to adopt face masks ordinances.
